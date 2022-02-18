MONROE, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a fatal two-vehicle crash near Monroe, South Dakota.

The crash took place on Thursday morning.

The names of the two people involved have not been released.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2015 Freightliner Bucket Truck was westbound on 269th Street when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection with 446th Avenue. The truck collided with a 2012 Ford Fusion that was northbound on 446th Avenue.

The 26-year-old male truck driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 27-year-old female driver was wearing a seatbelt. She suffered serious, non-life-threatening injures.

She was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital following the crash.