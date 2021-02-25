One dead in two-vehicle crash in Hughes County

BLUNT, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hughes County Wednesday afternoon.

A 2000 Ford Ranger was driving northbound on 314th Avenue east of Blunt, S.D. Wednesday when it failed to yield at the intersection of 198th Street. The Ford Ranger collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra that was headed westbound on 198th Street.

The 68-year-old male driver of the Ford Ranger was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 48-year-old male driver of the GMC Sierra sustained minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

Names have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

