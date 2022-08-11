RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night.

The Rapid City Police Department responded to a shooting incident at an apartment in the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue. Police found two men had been shot, one fatally and the other with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have most of the involved parties accounted for and there’s no ongoing threat to public safety from the shooting.

Police and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Trainer at (605) 394-4134.