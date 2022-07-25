SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man died following a house fire in Sioux Falls on Saturday, July 23.

Officer Sam Clemens at Monday’s police briefing announced that the man died at the hospital after a fire in the 6600 block of West Pine Meadow Place. The victim’s name is not yet being released.

Police say three others were able to make it out of the house, and none sustained serious injuries.

According to Clemens, the cause of the fire appears to have been accidental, but an investigation is still underway before a determination can be made.