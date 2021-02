GROTON, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Groton Friday morning.

A Jeep Compass was northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it went off the road into the ditch and rolled. The 45-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 7:26 a.m. Friday morning.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigation the crash.