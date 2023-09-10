BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash 2 miles west of Kimball Saturday evening.

The name of the person has not been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota Highway Patrol preliminary crash information indicated that a 2019 Harley Davidson FLHTK pulling a trailer was traveling westbound on I-90 near mile marker 282. The tire motorcycle went flat causing the motorcycle and trailer to fishtail. The motorcycle and trailer rolled several times.

The driver was taken by Kimball ambulance to the Sanford Chamberlain Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arriving.

The driver was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

