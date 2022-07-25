IPSWICH, S.D. (KELO) — One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash about 10-miles south of Ipswich Sunday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has not announced the name of the 53-year-old man, who was the only person in the vehicle.

The initial release from the DPS says that preliminary information indicates that the man was driving north in a 2013 Ford Fusion on S.D. Highway 45 when the car rolled into the west ditch and started on fire.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.