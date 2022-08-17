A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

FARMER, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Farmer, S.D. on Tuesday, which also resulted in serious, non-life threatening injuries to a passenger.

According to the S.D. Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2004 Dodge pickup was driving west on 252nd Street near the intersection with 428th Avenue Tuesday afternoon when the driver lost control, causing the pickup to roll in the north ditch.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was partially ejected and transported via ambulance to Sioux Falls. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Names of those involved have not been released, and the Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.