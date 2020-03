BILLSBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A 68-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Friday night, east of Billsburg.

According to authorities, a pickup was heading east on South Dakota Highway 34 when it left the road and eventually rolled. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.