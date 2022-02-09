ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a crash in Aberdeen early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Aberdeen Police, along with Aberdeen Fire Rescue, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota’s Highway Patrol, were called to the 1600 block of Milwaukee Avenue for reports of a fire.

Officers arriving on scene learned that a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. Authorities say it was engulfed in flames and the driver was still inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and an autopsy has been performed.

Aberdeen Police and Brown County Coroner’s Office are working to identify the driver.