DALLAS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Dallas, S.D. on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, a 54-year-old male was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Second Street when it rear-ended a 2013 John Deere Gator UTV.

The 63-year-old male driver of the UTV was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured; charges are pending against the driver.

The names of the two individuals have not been released to the public.