BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person died late Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the median, rolled and stopped in the left westbound lane.

It was struck by a westbound 2017 GMC Acadia.

The 69-year-old male driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead at a Rapid City Hospital. The two other people involved were not injured.

The names of those involved have not been released to the public yet.