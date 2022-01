SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — A 42-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Summit on Wednesday.

The driver, whose name has not been released to the public, was driving west on 127th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and went into the ditch and rolled.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.