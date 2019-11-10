One dead in crash west of Ridgeview

RIDGEVIEW, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash west of Ridgeview Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. 

Authorities say a semi pulling an empty grain trailer was heading west on U.S. Highway 212 and preparing to turn when it was struck by a Ford pickup. The pick went into the north ditch and rolled.  

The driver, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 16-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.  

The 45-year-old driver of the semi was not injured. 

Names of the three males have not been released yet. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary. 

