One dead in crash near Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash near Milbank on Friday.

According to authorities a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was travelling south on 482nd Avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection of 149th street. The Volkswagen collided with a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck that was travelling east on 149th street.

The 28-year-old male driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The 58-year-old female driver of the semi was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Seat belt use is under investigation, the Highway Patrol says.

