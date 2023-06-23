SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash at the intersection of 41st Street and S. Ellis Road in Sioux Falls Friday.

At about 1:49 p.m., an adult man was driving a motorcycle northbound on S. Ellis Road when it collided with a southbound truck on S. Ellis Road turning eastbound on 41st Street.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance with serious and life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries at the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the SFPD.

Traffic was rerouted in the area. The SFPD Unmanned Aircraft System assisted in documenting the scene. The SF Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.