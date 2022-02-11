RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal car vs pedestrian crash.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, one person is dead after a car struck them on Haines Avenue Thursday night.

After initial investigation, it was determined that the car was heading south on Haines Avenue around 10 p.m. when the person darted into the roadway.

When police arrived on scene, they saw an off-duty firefighter was attempting life-saving efforts on the victim.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police don’t believe alcohol or speed are factors in the crash.

The name of the person is not being released at this time.