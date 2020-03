NEWELL, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash east of Newell Sunday morning.

A pickup was heading east on U.S. Highway 212 when it crossed the center line and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled and the driver was thrown from the pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.