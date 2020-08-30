One dead, four injured in crash west of Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating after one person died and four others were injured in a crash Friday night west of Flandreau.

Around 10:30 p.m. a pickup was heading north on 474th Avenue when it failed to stop for a stop sign, and it collided with an eastbound pickup on Highway 32, according to police.

Authorities say five people were in the eastbound pickup, including a 39-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were hurt in the crash, including the driver who was northbound.

Names are not being released at this time. All six people involved were wearing seat belts, according to officials.