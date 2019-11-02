One dead, four injured in crash south of Browns Valley

BROWNS VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash south of Browns Valley Friday afternoon.

A car was heading south on Valley Avenue when it crossed the centerline on a curve and collided with a northbound semi truck.

The Department of Public Safety says the car went into a ditch and rolled. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passengers, ages 36, 27 and 20, sustained life-threatening injuries. Two of the passengers were transported to Sioux Falls. The third passenger was taken to Fargo, N.D.

Officials are still investigating if seatbelts were used.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old male, received minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names of those involved are not being released, pending notification of the family.