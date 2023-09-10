CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is dead following a one-vehicle rollover eight miles southeast of Wagner this morning.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota Highway Patrol preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on 299th Street west of S.D. Hwy. 50.

The 63-year-old female driver lost control of the Trailblazer on the gravel road and the vehicle began to yaw. The Trailblazer left the gravel road, entered the south ditch, and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Trailblazer came to a final rest on the driver’s side.

The 63-year-old female driver sustained fatal injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.