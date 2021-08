FAULK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a 62-year-old man died in a crash between a vehicle and an ATV east of Hoven Sunday morning.

After investigating, officials believe an SUV hit the back of the ATV on Highway 20, near mile marker 276, around 11:30 a.m.

The ATV went into the ditch and rolled. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.