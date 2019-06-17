Local News

One dad shares why Father's Day is important to him

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 07:02 PM CDT

Families across KELOLAND were out celebrating Father's day Sunday.

The beautiful weather allowed for many families to enjoy the day outside.  We caught up with one father and his family at Sertoma Park. 

Brandon White from Harrisburg is the father of four kids all under the age of ten.

He said he's grateful to have kids that keep him and his wife energetic. 

"You put all this time into being a father and then obviously it's a tough task. It's one of the hardest jobs in life, being a mother and a father," White said.

White says his favorite part about Father's Day is just getting to celebrate and have fun with his family. 
 

