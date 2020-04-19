1  of  2
Breaking News
One church hosts ‘Honks=Hugs’ caravan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Church communities across KELOLAND have been finding new ways to stay together and connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that goes beyond just worship services.

Sunday, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church hosted a honks equal hugs caravan of cars to drive past area care facilities that some of their members live in. Three groups of cars split up to honk and wave past the centers in Sioux Falls.

The cars had signs in the windows showing support … even Kermit the Frog came out to say hello.

“We’re going to drive by and honk our horns and wave and make sure that they know that we’re thinking about them and we’re saying that our honks equal hugs,” senior pastor Randy Gehring said.

