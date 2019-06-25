One business fails alcohol check

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls business is in trouble after it failed an alcohol compliance check.

Police were checking businesses in the northwest part of town. They say Booze Boys Discount Wine and Liquor on 12th Street failed the check and sold alcohol to someone under 21.

The clerk was issued a summons and given a court date.

In total, 32 businesses were checked.