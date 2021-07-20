One arrested, one suspect at large for abduction case out of Brookings County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls have an update on a kidnapping case out of Brookings County.

Authorities say the abduction happened in Brookings early Sunday morning and it ended in Sioux Falls. When police caught up with the 22-year-old victim, she was walking with 29-year-old Ashle Heier. Police say Heier was also in the vehicle at the time of the abduction.

Heier was arrested on four counts of accessory of harboring and concealing in connection with the kidnapping case. Police say Heier faces additional charges because she had drugs on her when she was arrested.

Authorities are still looking for the main suspect in the kidnapping case. Alexander Andrade was last seen by police in Sioux Falls on Sunday. There is a warrant for his arrest.

