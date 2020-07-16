One arrested in late night shooting near Farmingdale

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old Martin man is behind bars after police said he shot a man late Wednesday night near Farmingdale.

Pennington County Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Wednesday on South Dakota Highway 44 near Farmingdale, east of Rapid City. Upon arrival, a team from the Criminal Investigations Unit was called to assist.

Authorities say three men were traveling from Martin to Rapid City when they ran out of gas. The shooting happened after an argument.

28-year-old Joseph Francis Marshall was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, DUI-second offense, possession of a firearm with a previous felony drug conviction and two out-of-county warrants.

The victim, a 40-year-old man from Martin, was shot in the chest and taken by air ambulance to Monument Health in Rapid City. He sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.