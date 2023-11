SISSITON-WAHPETON, S.D. (KELO) — A person is in custody following threats made to the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.

According to a news release, authorities say the threats were made to Tribal Law Enforcement and a Tribal Executive on Wednesday.

That resulted in elevated security at the Tribal Administration Building.

The news release says a person was apprehended last night.

Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate says it is taking several steps to enhance its safety and security measures within the building.