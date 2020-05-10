One arrested following deadly shooting near Ireton, IA

Breaking News
IRETON, Iowa (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened northwest of Ireton, Iowa Saturday night.

Authorities went to a disturbance at a home near Ireton around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a 58-year-old man fatally shot.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office arrested 70-year-old Gregg Winterfeld of Spirit Lake for 2nd degree murder. Officials say another person was inside the home when the shooting happened; this person was not hurt.

An autopsy will be performed on the 58-year-old victim. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

