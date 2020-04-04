One arrested after Minnehaha County standoff

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out what happened after a person reportedly pointed a gun at a woman.

Deputies were called to a home along Highway 38 just before 6 p.m. Friday. Authorities say it took about a hour to negotiate with the suspect to come out of the home. Deputies say they are familiar with this suspect.

“We were just out here, just a couple of days ago for something very similar. That individual was released and several hours later, we’re right back out here,” Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was hurt. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the State’s Attorneys Office to figure out charges.