One arrested after crash in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A late night crash in northern Sioux Falls ended with a Sioux Falls man facing DUI charges.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Police say 19-year-old Brian Carpio-Rojas crashed near Raven Industries, along East 6th Street and First Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls.

According to officials, he left the scene after the crash but police caught him about a block away and arrested him. Along with a DUI charge, Carpio-Rojas also faces charges for reckless driving and not having insurance.

No one was hurt in the crash.