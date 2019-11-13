On top and inside the controversial parking ramp in downtown SF ahead of a key vote

The unfinished downtown parking ramp just east of 10th St. and Phillips Ave. in Sioux Falls has generated controversy and a lot of discussion. Tuesday KELOLAND News is able to bring you inside.

“I requested the tour because I think we needed, as representatives of the citizens, we need to continue to gather information,” city councilor Theresa Stehly said. “I will say that it’s a huge mess, it’s a mess, it’s an unfortunate mess for our people.”

The city council will vote Tuesday night on whether to increase funding for the ramp by $1.5 million. City Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett says that without the extra money, the ramp can’t be completed.

“It doesn’t include extra things, it’s not aesthetics, it is primarily life and safety, it is structural,” Pritchett said. “It is the things that are needed to make occupancy for this parking ramp.”

Journey Construction is the contractor. Senior project manager Tony Wiseman says work on the elevator and stairwell shafts as well as electrical work and masonry are still needed.

“I think what was really awesome is that we’ve spent this last week getting to see numbers, digging in,” city councilor Pat Starr said. “The administration’s really come on board, and said, all right, it makes sense for us to slow down. Let’s bring the public and the council together so we understand the mess that we have and what do we do to fix it. And the tour this morning really did a nice job of explaining what we’re spending $1.5 million on.”

Public parking user fees would pay for it.

“I’m going to be thinking about maybe making some amendments to reduce the price of this $1.5 million request,” Stehly said.

“Well, we still have a few more hours to crunch the numbers and take a look before our 7:00 meeting tonight, but I, it’s starting to look justified,” Starr said.

“We’re cognizant of the amount of money that’s being requested, but we’re also working through the best that we can through our engineering department and through all the facets of the city to make sure that we reduce the cost as much as possible,” Pritchett said.

KELOLAND News will let you know what the City Council decides on the night beat Tuesday at 10:00.