SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries last night.

Minnehaha County authorities are investigating an accidental death in Humboldt.

A mask mandate takes effect in the Huron School District this week.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.