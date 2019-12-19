On ice: GFP has guidelines for safety

Not all ice is equal, said Chris Hull with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The public can be fooled by ice because of clearness, cloudiness and location, Hull said.

For those thinking of heading to a lake for outdoor activity here are the GFP guidelines for hard, clear, ice.

Three inches or less, stay off the ice. Four inches is safe for fishing and skating. Six inches is safe for snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. A foot of ice is safe for cars, small trucks and large fish houses. Fifteen inches is safe for medium-sized trucks.

But watch out for cloudy ice.

“Cloudy ice, created from temperatures hovering around 32 degrees, is much weaker and you need at least twice as much of that ice to venture out,” Hull said. “This is the biggest error is see when the internet is buzzing about ice conditions, and it’s where people get into big trouble.”

The public also needs to be aware of their location on the ice.

“Edges, boat ramps, ice near cattails and other weeds, ice near current areas, and natural springs, typically don’t freeze as fast and are danger spots,” Hull said.

While rain may have caused some lake levels to rise, “high water in itself isn’t a problem, but it can lead to springs popping up and making unsafe ice conditions,” Hull said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the Day County Sheriff’s Office reported that a small sport utility vehicle broke through the ice on Waubay Lake.