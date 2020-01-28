On-going investigation for wanted man in Minnehaha County

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are working on finding a wanted man Tuesday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop Donald Hoff, 28, who is wanted for multiple charges including a stalking violation, grand theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hoff drove away from deputies at a high rate of speed and authorities later found Hoff’s vehicle abandoned south of Hartford.

West Central Elementary School briefly went into lock down as a caution before authorities determined Hoff was not in the area.

The investigation is on-going.