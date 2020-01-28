On-going investigation for wanted man in Minnehaha County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are working on finding a wanted man Tuesday. 

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop Donald Hoff, 28, who is wanted for multiple charges including a stalking violation, grand theft and possession of a firearm by a felon. Hoff drove away from deputies at a high rate of speed and authorities later found Hoff’s vehicle abandoned south of Hartford. 

West Central Elementary School briefly went into lock down as a caution before authorities determined Hoff was not in the area. 

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests