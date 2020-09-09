On-campus pantry opening at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Not knowing when you’ll get your next meal is a reality many people face every day. A group at the University of South Dakota is working to change that for students with the help of a food pantry.

Between going to class and studying for tests, college can be stressful. Add in not knowing where you’ll get you next meal and that can take a toll.

“One in three students can experience a food insecurity in the last 30 days and that can really have an impact on their success,” President of University of South Dakota, Sheila Gestring said.

After a conversation with a friend about affording food in college, Hannah Booth and Carson Zubke realized there was a need for a food pantry at USD.

After months of work, Charlie’s Cupboard is now opening on campus.

“We really just want to be approachable and encourage students to get help when they need it, if somebody spends too much on the weekends, we are here to help, or if something unexpected happens in their life, we are here,” director of Charlie’s Cupboard, Carson Zubke said.

Charlie’s Cupboard officially opens Thursday to students, all they have to do is bring their student ID and they will get a bag of groceries.

“We will also have a shelf that has different toiletry items, or mouthwash, toothpaste, different items like that that students would need,” co-director of Charlie’s Cupboard, Hannah Booth said. “There’s no limit for students on how often they can come, if they come every week that we are open, great, we just want to make sure students are using the resource.”

Both say the community helped make this pantry possible.

“The campus community saw that vision, the community saw that vision, and everyone rallied behind it to raise the money to get us off the ground and we worked over the summer to get everything in place,” Zubke said.

A way to help students have success.

Right now, Charlie’s Cupboard will be open every second and third Thursday of the month from 4:00 to 7:00.

If you’re interested in donating to the pantry, click here.