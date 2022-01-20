Omicron variant takes COVID-19 fight to a whole new level

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The omicron variant has taken the fight against COVID-19 to a whole new level.



Those are the words from health care professionals who met with the media Thursday in Sioux Falls to talk about the spread of the virus, the strain it’s putting on hospitals and the steps you should be taking right now.

“It’s really elevated the pandemic to a whole new level,” Dr. David Basel of Avera Health said.

Dr. David Basel of Avera Health says the number of cases and of omicron are staggering.

“About the first of the year we had a little under 100 patients in the hospital system-wide at Avera with covid now in just a little over two weeks we’ve more than doubled our hospitalizations to over 200,” Dr. Basel said.

Sanford Health agrees and says those numbers are putting a strain on both hospitals and their workers, who are now facing their fourth and largest surge since the start of the pandemic.

“This is an urgent situation, we are doing everything we can to prevent a workforce shortage to make sure we can be there for our community who rely on us in their greatest time of need,” Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford Health said.

“Staffing continues to be one of our biggest concerns, we literally have hundreds of staff out on a daily basis either with covid or recovering from covid or exposed to covid those numbers continue to be high,” Dr. Basel said.

That’s why they are pleading with you to do your part.

“The best way to support our nurses and frontline providers is to get vaccinated and boosted,” Dr. Wilde said.

They’re also asking people to wear a mask and stay home and get a test when you’re sick. By doing your part, they say we have a better and quicker chance of turning the pandemic into an endemic.

“The more immunity we have through boosters through vaccines, the less virus that’s circulating and the less variability or chance for variability there will be for that virus,” Dr. Wilde said.

Both hospitals also stressed that at-home tests are reliable.

If it’s positive you should consult with your doctor. If it comes back negative, you should still monitor your symptoms.