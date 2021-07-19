Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes Sioux Falls family as one-millionth visitors of 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman and her family were part of a milestone at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium over the weekend.

As Jenny Atkinson and her family entered the zoo on Sunday morning, they were this year’s millionth visitors to walk through the front gates. The zoo says Atkinson and her family were greeted by zoo staff and animal ambassadors.

Jenny and sons Henri (age 9) and Charlie (age 3) greeted by animal ambassadors | Courtesy Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

During the celebration, the family was given a complimentary zoo membership, gift basket, ride tickets and a golf cart tour with a giraffe encounter.