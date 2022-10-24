SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.

Barraclough was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 53-year-old driver of the other vehicle had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a Sioux Falls hospital. The 44-year-old passenger of the Traverse had minor injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt.