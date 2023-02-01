OMAHA, N.E. (KELO) — Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska say the suspect who opened fire inside a Target on Tuesday had 13 loaded magazines.

A store employee hid in the changing rooms, recording this video during the shooting. Police say they ordered the man multiple times to drop his AR-15 style rifle. That’s when an officer shot and killed the suspect.

Authorities say the man fired several times inside the store. No one was hurt. The Target will remain closed until tomorrow.

Omaha police are asking the public with information on this shooting to contact law enforcement.