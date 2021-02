SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has found an Omaha Man guilty of robbing the same Sioux Falls bank twice.

This video above is from the first time Ferris Valentine robbed the First National Bank, near Memorial Middle School. His accomplice – in the wig – is serving a 2 year sentence for that crime. Valentine returned to the same bank a year later by himself.

All together he got away with 278-thousand dollars. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in May.