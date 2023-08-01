HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska man was arrested at Lake Poinsett, accused of punching a teenager over the weekend.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at a business at Lake Poinsett just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say deputies arriving on the scene found that the teen was inside when a man walked in and started yelling “what’s up” a couple of times.

He then walked up and punched the teen in the face. The man left the business in a white van.

The 26-year-old was arrested on the southern end of Lake Poinsett on Sunday.

He is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.