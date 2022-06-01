OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a large fire that raged through a Nebraska chemical plant was extinguished and nearby residents who were initially evacuated were allowed to return to their homes.

Thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility just southwest of downtown Omaha that could be seen as far away Monday evening.

Lighting flashes behind the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., at 1415 S. 20th Street in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Flames shoot up at the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., at 1415 S. 20th Street in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

A man sprays down the roof of a neighboring building while also filming the scene of a three-alarm fire at Nox-Crete, Inc., at 1415 S. 20th Street in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, and firefighters who initially entered the building found a much bigger fire than they had anticipated, forcing them to retreat.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the smoke posed no major toxicity risks to the public. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.