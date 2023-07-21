SDHDA interim director Chas Olson (center) and GOED Commissioner Steve Westra (left) met with the Legislature’s Executive Board in April.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The interim director of South Dakota Housing is the official new director, Gov. Kristi Noem announced today.

Chas Olson has been serving as the interim director since April. He replaced Lorraine Polak, who resigned as director in March.

Olson previously served as the director of rental housing development and worked as a Housing Development Officer prior to his appointment. Before joining SDHDA in 2014, Olson worked for seven years in various roles at a national bank.

Olson is a native of Pierre and graduated from the University of South Dakota.