OLLI at USD uses Zoom to reach more people in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Zoom meetings changed the way many people handled their day-to-day lives throughout the pandemic.

And now, some groups have realized they can keep that technology option around as we move forward. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at USD relied heavily on Zoom to conduct their classes throughout the year. Now, they will continue having Zoom classes as well as in-person classes so they can reach a wider audience in South Dakota.

“Zoom has changed everything for us. At first, people were kind of hesitant and not sure how they felt about it so we had lots of training sessions and now they’re very comfortable with it,” Thea Miller Ryan, director of OLLI at USD said.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is a program of courses and experiences for people age 50 and over.