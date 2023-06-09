SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The mother of two boys hurt in a home explosion southeast of Fort Pierre last month says one of them is out of the hospital.

On their CaringBridge page, Kelsey Hupp said 5-year-old Myles was released from the burn center in St. Paul on Thursday.

Hupp says 3-year-old Royce was stable all day and tolerated his vent settings being turned down. She says there’s still no word about when he will begin getting skin grafts, but the ophthalmologist said Royce’s eyes are completely healed.

The blast killed the Hupps’ infant daughter and both of Trevor Hupp’s parents.