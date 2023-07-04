LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Lennox is bursting at the seams this Independence Day, hosting its Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.

A stormy start to the day didn’t dampen spirits at the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Lennox, but it did force the cancellation of the parade.

“A lot of work goes into this, a lot of volunteer time, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but we needed the rain, so we’re not mad about it (chuckle),” Lennox Commercial Club President Bret Wynja said.

Bret Wynja is President of the Lennox Commercial Club. He grew up in Melvin, Iowa, and prefers small town living.

“Everybody in town was involved with everything. I moved here from Sioux Falls six years ago for the small town feel and I love being part of it,” Wynja said.

“I love the Fourth of July here in Lennox, it’s always so fun, usually really hot, but today we were blessed with rain,” Rainy Day Coffee Company’s Shania Rozeboom said.

Shania Rozeboom is with Rainy Day Coffee Company from Moe, South Dakota. She says she can’t take credit or blame for the rain, but knows Lennox will make the most of the day.

“Everybody comes out here and they want to hang out and relax and be together and it’s just always a really good vibe,” Rozeboom said.

Rain or shine, parade or no parade, Wynja sums up what the day means to him.

“Freedom. It’s awesome that we live in a country where we can do stuff like this, we can let our hair down a little bit and have some fun and just celebrate the country we live in, I love it,” Wynja said.

The Commercial Club is still hoping to have live music tonight, and fireworks at dusk.

The outdoor concert with the Lennox Municipal Band is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. at the band shell.