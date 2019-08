SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music band Old Dominion is coming to the Sioux Empire Fair next year.

Fair officials announced Old Dominion will play a show at the 81st fair on Thursday, August 6. Tickets, with prices starting at $39, for the concert start Aug. 16, 2019.

Keith Urban highlighted the Sioux Empire Fair’s 2019 concert lineup. The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair runs through Sunday.