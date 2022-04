SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Old Dominion says it will be returning to the Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls this year.

Last year, severe weather prevented the country music act from performing. The band will play at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds grandstand on Friday, Aug. 5, with special guest Ryan Griffin.

Organizers say previously purchased tickets will be valid for this year’s concert.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6.