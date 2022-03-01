SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County is looking for federal money to fix some crumbling infrastructure in the form of two bridges near Colton.



KELOLAND News talked with a driver who uses one of the bridges to get to work.

Amy Snoozy has seen some close calls on this narrow, crumbling bridge built in 1953.

“It gets a little scary having two cars go across it, just because someone will get over because of a bump and they get really close to your vehicle,” said Snoozy.

A thousand vehicles a day cross here. Snoozy likes to slow down to 45 or 50 miles per hour.

“I’ve seen people go 80 over the bridge and they look like they get some air under their car,” said Snoozy.

“It was identified in our bridge inspections last year as starting to be on the deterioration side. It’s not posted yet, but they anticipate probably within the next five years that if the corrosion continues it would be posted,” said Minnehaha County Highway Superintendant Steve Groen.

Tuesday Minnehaha County Commissioners voted to pay for the design of the project while they look for money in the federal infrastructure bill to pay for it.

“To get some of our bridges that are up for replacement shovel ready more or less in case we can identify federal funds,” said Groen.

“I really want to thank Steve and his staff for being proactive so that we’re getting the best bang for the taxpayers dollar and this is another example of that where we’re using tax dollars to try to identify federal funds that we might be eligible for so that we can stretch our dollars further,” said Minnehaha County Commissioner Jean Bender.

The other bridge that needs attention is on Highway 110 just east of Colton. It was built in 1963. Snoozy is glad both bridges will eventually get some much needed repair.

“It needs to get redone. It’s been like that for a little while where it needs work done to it,” said Snoozy.

County Commissioners hope to get the ball rolling for work this year or next.